Jacob deGrom To Make Long-Awaited Season Debut

The moment all New York Mets — and most MLB fans — were waiting for is finally here: Jacob deGrom will be back on the mound tonight for the first time this season. He'll face the Washington Nationals after sitting out with a stress reaction in his right scapula.

"The two-time Cy Young Award winner will come off the injured list and make his season debut Tuesday in Washington, manager Buck Showalter confirmed on Sunday. It will mark deGrom's first Major League start since July 7, 2021," confirmed Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

He's Ready To Do His Thing

deGrom will boost one of the most dominant rotations in all the Majors. He's coming off a historical season and is deemed the best pitcher in the world when healthy. But he knows he may be a little rusty after such a long layoff:

“Nerves haven’t set in yet,” deGrom told the media on Sunday“But I am sure I will be pretty nervous and I have a feeling it’s going to feel like my debut, so I am definitely excited.” “Just go out and do my normal thing,” the hurler added. “You go out there and leave it all out on the field. You play the game the way you have always played it and do your best to do everything you can to stay healthy and leave it all out there and try to help the team win.”

It's World Series Or Bust

Also, for the first time in quite a while, and after struggling with a lack of run support, deGrom will have a legit World Series candidate team besides him. That's why he knows he must be at his best from day one:

“Personal goals are personal goals, but this is a team game and the ultimate goal is to win the World Series,” deGrom said. “Watching these guys go out there and compete has been fun, but it’s a lot more fun to go out there and compete with them. In 2015 when we made it to the World Series and fell a little bit short, that was some of the most fun I ever had playing baseball, so hopefully get back there and actually win the whole thing this year.”

deGrom could still opt out of his contract and negotiate a new deal with the Mets or join another team after this season. So, Steve Cohen better go the extra mile to keep him happy while he still can.

