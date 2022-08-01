Jacob deGrom To Make Long-Awaited Season Debut

Also, for the first time in quite a while, and after struggling with a lack of run support, deGrom will have a legit World Series candidate team besides him. That's why he knows he must be at his best from day one:

“Personal goals are personal goals, but this is a team game and the ultimate goal is to win the World Series,” deGrom said. “Watching these guys go out there and compete has been fun, but it’s a lot more fun to go out there and compete with them. In 2015 when we made it to the World Series and fell a little bit short, that was some of the most fun I ever had playing baseball, so hopefully get back there and actually win the whole thing this year.”

deGrom could still opt out of his contract and negotiate a new deal with the Mets or join another team after this season. So, Steve Cohen better go the extra mile to keep him happy while he still can.