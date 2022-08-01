Jacob deGrom To Make Long-Awaited Season Debut

The moment all New York Mets — and most MLB fans — were waiting for is finally here: Jacob deGrom will be back on the mound tonight for the first time this season. He'll face the Washington Nationals after sitting out with a stress reaction in his right scapula.
"The two-time Cy Young Award winner will come off the injured list and make his season debut Tuesday in Washington, manager Buck Showalter confirmed on Sunday. It will mark deGrom's first Major League start since July 7, 2021," confirmed Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.