4 Times Jennifer Lopez Proved She Is A Doting Mom Of Her Twins

In addition to being a successful singer and actress, Jennifer Lopez has also demonstrated that she can be a devoted and doting mother despite having a busy schedule. In 2008, four years after tying the knot with I Need to Know singer Marc Anthony, Jennifer gave birth to their son and daughter.

The Hollywood star has a reputation for always providing her social media followers with lovely views of her life with her twins, Emme and Maximilian, ever since birth.

See four of the most adorable moments Jennifer has shared with her cute twins on social media.