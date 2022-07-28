4 Times Jennifer Lopez Proved She Is A Doting Mom Of Her Twins

Jennifer Lopez is a proud mom of two
Shutterstock | 2914948

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

In addition to being a successful singer and actress, Jennifer Lopez has also demonstrated that she can be a devoted and doting mother despite having a busy schedule. In 2008, four years after tying the knot with I Need to Know singer Marc Anthony, Jennifer gave birth to their son and daughter.

The Hollywood star has a reputation for always providing her social media followers with lovely views of her life with her twins, Emme and Maximilian, ever since birth.

See four of the most adorable moments Jennifer has shared with her cute twins on social media. 

Jennifer Celebrates Kids' 14th Birthday

On February 24, 2022, the 52-year-old mom posted a heartfelt video of her and her kids on Instagram to celebrate their 14th birthday. The clip featured striking moments of Jennifer with her kids, from when she was pregnant to when they were little. It also included different beautiful moments they shared, kissing, playing, and dancing.

In addition to the video, Jennifer wrote a touching tribute in honor of the kid's birthday in the caption.

Bedtime Moments

On November 9, 2021, the Love Don't Cost a Thing crooner shared a throwback photo of her having a mom-kids moment with her twins. The snapshot showed the proud mom reading bedtime stories to her kids. She held the kids in her arms in the photos as they looked ready to sleep. She also held their bedtime story book and positioned it in front of them. 

Jennifer captioned the photos, "Miss these moments," alongside the hashtags "cocos," LuluAndMaxi," and "Throwback."

Celebrating Mother's Day

On Mother's Day in 2021, Jennifer shared beautiful photos of her mom and two kids. The snapshots featured Jennifer sitting with her kids and her mom as they enjoyed precious family time. From the pictures, it was easy to tell that the kids were very fond of their grandmother as they were of their mom.

"#MothersDay with mommy and my coconuts," she captioned the post.

Homework And Snuggle time

The Hustlers star prioritizes spending quality time with her kids as she takes a break from rehearsal to be with them. In January 2020, Jennifer shared a picture of her and the kids on the bed as they worked on their homework. She captioned the photo, "Break from rehearsal for homework and snuggle time…"

The ageless Jennifer Lopez continues to prove how much of a sweet and loving mom she is to her kids. No matter how successful she is in her career, it is evident that Emme and Maximilian are her greatest treasures. One can only wish the singer and her adorable kids more beautiful moments together.

