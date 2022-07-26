Mandy Rose Promotes Donuts In Sexy Swimsuit

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville are two of the most well-known stars among WWE fans. Rose and Deville, however, were a tag team known as Fire and Desire before they parted ways. They are also well known for their passion for doughnuts, which inspired them to create Damandyz Donutz, their own business. The two have been promoting the launch separately, which is now here. Mandy recently sported a swimsuit while marketing her brand in a photo that proves how well-matched she and her swimwear are.

Keep reading to find out more.