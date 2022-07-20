MLB News: Atlanta Braves Stars Enjoyed The All-Star Festivities

Ronald Acuna Jr. also competed in the Home Run Derby. He didn't end up winning the event, but it was still a great moment for him and the rest of the fans. He's arguably the biggest star in the sport and that's due to his passion and fire on the field as well as his elite-level play.

Coming into the All-Star break, he was hitting .265 with eight home runs. He missed the beginning of the year due to his injury a season ago, but it looks like he's finally starting to figure it back out at the plate and it's an exciting time for Braves fans.