In a carousel of images added to her Instagram Stories, the heavily pregnant Ridiculousness host served up an eyeful of cleavage in a bright pink dress with circular cutouts that went all the way down to her midriff. The slinky number had long fitted sleeves and clung to every inch of her body, with a thigh-skimming hemline exposing her sculpted legs.

West Coast paired it with a shimmering gold purse and pink platform sandals that tied around her ankles with cute bows. She finished off her look with bedazzled pastel-pink nails, trendy jewelry, and long, romantic waves.

Scroll for more photos of the look!