Kicking off the sharing spree with a little rehearsal footage, Decker flexed her modeling muscle in a frilly powder blue top and shorts -- also from Kittenish -- before changing into her bathing suit for the show. Her insanely toned abs and quads were on full display in the chic bathing suit, which came with a revealing neckline and V-shaped bottoms.

Decker posted highlights from the fashion show, praising the models in the caption: "I am SO proud of these incredible women on the runway and behind the scenes!!! It takes a powerhouse team to do what we accomplished and I pinch myself daily at what @kittenish has become!"

The singer/entrepreneur added: "We are just getting started❤️ Here’s to many more milestones!! Let’s go girls!"

Keep going for more vids and pics!