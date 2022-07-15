Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Low-Cut Dress In The Desert

In the last few years, Aniston – who is known to be very private – has hopped on to social media and her fans have welcomed her with open virtual arms! Now, they get a bit more insight into her life and what really goes on behind the scenes of her series. Already, the actress has amassed more than 40 million followers on Instagram and she has left them with plenty of memorable photos, particularly posts that show off her love for life.

At 53 years of age, Aniston continues to look amazing, and fans would love to know what she does to keep in shape. They also would be surprised to know some other interesting facts about her! Read on to find out some of them.