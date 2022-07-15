Jennifer Aniston is one of the Friends stars that everyone loves to follow even years after the show ended its long celebrated run on NBC, and these days, the actress is making waves as one of the stars (and producers) of the hit streaming drama The Morning Show on Apple TV+. Starring alongside Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, and Mark Duplass, Aniston plays against type as a gritty, tough-as-nails daytime television host that will stop at nothing to have her way!
Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Low-Cut Dress In The Desert
Jennifer Is One Of The ‘Friends’ Everyone Wants On Their Team!
Always a trendsetter, Aniston's fans have also kept up with her looks through the years, and in one photo, Aniston kills it in an elegant, embroidered, off-white dress. The photoshoot was on location in the desert, and it was fitting, because Jen was smoldering!
Jennifer Opens Up To Her Fans Through Social Media
In the last few years, Aniston – who is known to be very private – has hopped on to social media and her fans have welcomed her with open virtual arms! Now, they get a bit more insight into her life and what really goes on behind the scenes of her series. Already, the actress has amassed more than 40 million followers on Instagram and she has left them with plenty of memorable photos, particularly posts that show off her love for life.
At 53 years of age, Aniston continues to look amazing, and fans would love to know what she does to keep in shape. They also would be surprised to know some other interesting facts about her! Read on to find out some of them.
Both Of Jennifer’s Parents Were Against Her Becoming An Actress
Jennifer may be a celebrated actress now, but before she entered the business she was met with rejection early on from none other than her parents – both of whom starred in hit shows when she was growing up. With her father, John Aniston, on daytime television in Days Of Our Lives, and her mother, Nancy Dow, in The Beverly Hillbillies, Jennifer was intrigued with the profession and wanted to follow in their footsteps. Instead, her father encouraged her to enter the legal profession. Jennifer decided to rebel and pursue her dreams, and the rest is history!
Jennifer Was No Overnight Success!
It may seem like she hit her stride overnight in Hollywood, but that is far from the truth. Before Friends took off, Jen was on nearly half a dozen failed series before she got a hit through the NBC juggernaut. Looking back now, she is grateful for the success of the show and this is why she always encourages her fans to never give up and to keep their dreams alive!