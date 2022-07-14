Vulnerable Democrats Skeptical Of Biden's Messaging On Inflation

According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released on Wednesday, inflation in the United States was 9.1 percent in the month of June.

Gas and groceries haven't been this expensive in years, and most Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction, according to polls.

This has had a major impact on President Joe Biden's approval ratings, and also made Democrats in swing states extremely vulnerable to Republican attacks.

Those Democrats are now criticizing Biden's messaging on inflation.