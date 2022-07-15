'I Was Afraid': 'RHOA' Star Marlo Hampton Explains Decision To Kick Nephews Out As Cast Reacts

After Marlo Hampton was seen admitting that she sent her nephews, who she's taking care of for her troubled sister, to stay with another family member temporarily, the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member shared her honest thoughts on the After Show.

"I was afraid I wasn’t headed in the right direction with them," she admitted. "I'm like, ’These boys can’t fail and end up dead or in jail or not successful because of me.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m doing something wrong.'"

According to Hampton, she felt the boys were trying her harder than they did her sister.