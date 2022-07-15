Marlo Hampton explained her decision to kick her two nephews out of her home during Sunday's episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta while appearing on the July 10 episode of the series' After Show special.
'I Was Afraid': 'RHOA' Star Marlo Hampton Explains Decision To Kick Nephews Out As Cast Reacts
Marlo Hampton Didn't Think She Was Heading In The 'Right Direction' With The Boys
After Marlo Hampton was seen admitting that she sent her nephews, who she's taking care of for her troubled sister, to stay with another family member temporarily, the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member shared her honest thoughts on the After Show.
"I was afraid I wasn’t headed in the right direction with them," she admitted. "I'm like, ’These boys can’t fail and end up dead or in jail or not successful because of me.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m doing something wrong.'"
According to Hampton, she felt the boys were trying her harder than they did her sister.
Marlo Hampton Faced Issues Stemming From Her Childhood
"I felt like for them to be comfortable punching the wall, for them to feel comfortable not cleaning up, not doing what I said and me constantly having to yell, I’m just like, ‘I can’t do this.’ I was just freaking out," Hampton recalled.
Looking back, Hampton confessed to fearing she would become like her own mother.
"I was like, ‘I don’t want to be like my mom. I don’t want to hit the kids. I didn't want to end up on drugs.' And I'm like, ‘You know what? They gotta go to Crystal.’ She has four kids. They need a wake up call," Hampton explained.
Sheree Whitfield Didn't Agree With Marlo Hampton's Decision To Send The Boys Away
In her own segment of the RHOA: After Show, Sheree Whitfield said, "I didn’t feel like it was the right thing to do," noting that Hampton took on the responsibility of caring for the boys and all "that comes with."
"You gotta deal with whatever’s going on in your household. I’ve raised three kids, pretty much on my own. Did I ever wanna send my kids away? Absolutely. But I could not and would not," she stated.
Sanya Richards-Ross Offered Support To Marlo Hampton Amid Her Decision To Take A Break
Sanya Richards-Ross also weighed in on the situation, stating that Hampton was thrown into a situation that most have months to prepare for.
"When you’re about to become a mom, you have nine months to prepare... You become a mom the day you find out you’re pregnant. You start to prepare for what life is going to be like. Marlo didn’t have that. Marlo was living her fabulous life and then out of nowhere not only did she get two boys, she got preteen and teenage boys,” she reasoned.
To see more of Hampton and her cast mates, don't miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.