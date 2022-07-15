Jennifer Aniston Shares Her Fitness Routine And Self-Care Strategies

It’s obvious that Jennifer Aniston is fit – one of the fittest women in Hollywood (and elsewhere), in fact. But in case you didn’t know just how fit, she revealed in an interview with Well+Good that she could hold a plank for 10 minutes. Yup, 10! And you thought three minutes was amazing.

Aside from her plank-holding abilities, the 53-year-old Friends star talked about the other exercises that comprise her fitness regimen and her strategies for taking care of herself mentally and not just physically. Read the details below.