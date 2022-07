Exercise, meditation, and hydration – these three things are the essentials of Jessica Alba’s fitness and wellness routine.

The 41-year-old actress and businesswoman revealed these strategies for taking care of herself when she sat down with Today for an interview last May. She also talked about her Honest Beauty brand and how, despite having a makeup line, she still thinks it’s more important to hone your beauty from within via a holistic health approach.

Read the details below.