'Grow Up': Actress Florence Pugh Calls Out Trolls After Comments On Revealing Dress

Florence shared a few stunning snaps of herself in the sheer pink tulle dress while also adding a thought-provoking caption in response to her trolls. The Black Widow actress revealed that although she knew that her dress would attract some “commentary,” she was worried about how easy it is for men to “totally destroy a woman's body publicly, proudly” without a hint of remorse.

She also acknowledged that it was not the first time a woman would be badgered about her body. She addressed those who “aggressively” informed her of their disappointment in the size of her breasts, adding that she is “happy” with her body. “Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect all humans,” she advised.