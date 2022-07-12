'[We're] Very Close Now': 'RHOBH' Alum Brandi Glanville On Where She Stands With Adrienne Maloof

While appearing on the second season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, The Ex-Wives Club, Brandi Glanville sat down for a discussion with her cast mates, including former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Taylor Armstrong, and during the discussion, her past tension with Adrienne Maloof was mentioned.

During The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season three, after joining the series amid season two as a friend of Maloof's, Glanville shared a secret about Maloof's family. And, while Bravo opted against airing the reveal on the show, she and Maloof suffered a falling out because of it -- and Maloof exited the series ahead of the reunion taping.

Luckily, the ladies have since reconciled.