'[We're] Very Close Now': 'RHOBH' Alum Brandi Glanville On Where She Stands With Adrienne Maloof

Brandi Glanville and Adrienne Maloof had an epic falling out amid the third season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after Glanville revealed one of Maloof's family secrets during filming. But where do the women stand with one another today?
While appearing on the second season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, The Ex-Wives Club, Brandi Glanville sat down for a discussion with her cast mates, including former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Taylor Armstrong, and during the discussion, her past tension with Adrienne Maloof was mentioned.
During The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season three, after joining the series amid season two as a friend of Maloof's, Glanville shared a secret about Maloof's family. And, while Bravo opted against airing the reveal on the show, she and Maloof suffered a falling out because of it -- and Maloof exited the series ahead of the reunion taping.
Luckily, the ladies have since reconciled.
'RHOBH' Alum Brandi Glanville Is Currently In Contact With Adrienne Maloof
"Her and I are very close now,” Glanville confirmed to the group on a recent episode of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, via a report from Bravo's The Daily Dish.
Glanville also added in a cast confessional of her relationship with Maloof, “Adrienne and I are cool. We text each other. We’ve been fine for so long.”
But, according to Armstrong, who was also featured on the third season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she isn't so sure that Glanville was honest in her update.
Taylor Armstrong Finds It 'Hard To Believe' That Brandi Glanville And Adrienne Maloof Are In A Good Place
While Armstrong admitted that it "has been a long time" since Glanville and Maloof suffered their friendship breakup, she said that when it comes to the two of them being close, she found it “hard to believe."
Taylor Armstrong Feels 'RHOBH' Has Changed Immensely Since She And Brandi Glanville Left The Cast
Armstrong recently appeared on an episode of Bravo's Housewife to Housewife, where she admitted that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has changed a lot since she, Glanville, Maloof, and others left the show.
"I definitely think that the parties have gotten bigger, the clothes have gotten more expensive. The glam is definitely amped up, especially on Beverly Hills. When you get an Erika Jayne in the mix and add in some of that glam," she explained.
