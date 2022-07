Amanda had visited her fiancé Matthew on the evening of June 14, 2000. When she left to head back to her parents' house at 11:30 p.m. and it was raining heavily. Matthew tried to persuade her not to leave, but she went against his wishes anyway because she had work the next day.

Amanda told him she would be fine and that she would call him as soon as she got home.

But several hours passed and Matthew still hadn't heard from Amanda, who had a 1 a.m. curfew and should have been home. He was worried enough to call Amanda's parents.

Her father Ed ask Matthew to begin driving the route she would have taken home, and he would drive from Dell to meet him halfway in hopes they would stumble upon Amanda in their travels.