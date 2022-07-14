Rams QB Matthew Stafford Sells Hidden Hills Mansion for $21 Million

It's been less than a year since NFL quarterback Matthew Stafford moved his family to Los Angeles, and now it appears he’s sold his main abode – a Hidden Hills mansion, for just over $20 million.

Last year, the 6’3” pro-athlete requested a trade out of Detroit with one goal in mind: to win a Super Bowl and has since captured the coveted football trophy earlier in February. He’s also weeks away from earning a three-year, $135 million extension .

Now in an unexpected turn of events, the quarterback’s most lavish guard-gated Hidden Hills compound has been sold to an unknown buyer in a $21 million off-market deal. Stafford and his longtime wife Kelly purchased his then-brand-new Hidden Hills home for $19.6 million, now earning a $1.4 million profit since the property has been sold.