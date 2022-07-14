Rams QB Matthew Stafford Sells Hidden Hills Mansion for $21 Million

Matthew Stafford close up
Shutterstock | 564025

Claudine Baugh

It's been less than a year since NFL quarterback Matthew Stafford moved his family to Los Angeles, and now it appears he’s sold his main abode – a Hidden Hills mansion, for just over $20 million.

Last year, the 6’3” pro-athlete requested a trade out of Detroit with one goal in mind: to win a Super Bowl and has since captured the coveted football trophy earlier in February. He’s also weeks away from earning a three-year, $135 million extension

Now in an unexpected turn of events, the quarterback’s most lavish guard-gated Hidden Hills compound has been sold to an unknown buyer in a $21 million off-market deal. Stafford and his longtime wife Kelly purchased his then-brand-new Hidden Hills home for $19.6 million, now earning a $1.4 million profit since the property has been sold.

Stafford, 34, also purchased neighboring houses in the LA area, including one for $11 million from hip-hop sensation Drake, earlier this spring according to reports by the Wall Street Journal.

Stafford’s Hidden Hills Mansion

Stafford Compound
64North.com | 64North.com

Designed by architecture firm 64North, and developers EGC Real Estate Group, the ultra-modern farmhouse-style structure sits gracefully atop a 2-acre knoll in the Hidden Hills, just moments away from Stafford’s teammate Aaron Donald and LA Rams’ coach Sean McVay.

Speaking of famous faces, the neighborhood has seen its fair share of celeb residents, namely The Weeknd, French Montana, Katie Holmes, the Kardashian clan, and ofcourse Drake.

Boasting outré glass walls and a striking multi-gabled roofline with its shingle-embellished exterior, this stunning structure hosts six bedrooms and nine baths, sprawled across 15,000 square feet of living space on two levels.

The Posh Amenities 

Kitchen
64North.com | 64North.com

Designed with the VIP in mind, the massive structure is well-appointed with a fitness center, wellness suite with massage room, a deluxe movie theater, and not one but two temperature-controlled wine rooms (one for red storage, and the other for white). 

Out back, you'll find a sleek swimming pool, outdoor bar, and barbeque area with charming landscapes and views of the canyons in the distance. Elsewhere on the property is a separate guesthouse, plus an attached six-car garage with lifts that can accommodate up to a dozen vehicles.

The Home’s Interior & Décor Finishes 

Master Bath
64North.com | 64North.com

Stepping inside this luxury retreat, visitors are met with a grand double-height entryway decked with an elaborate designer chandelier, offering views that extend all the way from the foyer through the home’s massive rear glass walls, where beyond are views of the pool and lush valleys in the backyard.

The Main Floor

Family room
64North.com | 64North.com

Entry on the main floor opens to a grand family room cladded in wooden floors and accent walls, which meets the sun-drenched dining area finished with matching aesthetic touches.

Adjoining is an open-concept gourmet kitchen outfitted with dual marble islands complete with faucets and sinks on each, plus built-in stainless appliances, overhead hanging light features, and dual-colored (black and tan) cabinetry.

To the distance on the first floor is a spacious wet bar featuring an attending island with seating for up to 4 guests and a sitting area plus a comfortable office/library and den.

The Upper Level 

Master Suite
64North.com | 64North.com

The spiral staircase leads into a glass enclosed balcony landing where the guest suites and master retreat await. The sprawling master with all-encompassing views of the outdoors, and its wood-swathed walls and floors, exudes chic contemporary designs. The suite features a large sitting room and a boutique-style walk-in closet with glass enclosed cabinetry and a marble dressing island perched in the middle of the space. To the close distance is the luxe master bath exhibiting a grand standalone-soaking tub with deliberate picturesque views of the outdoors, plus a steam shower, his and her vanities.

