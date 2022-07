Whether the reports are true or not is not for us to say or debate. But what's clear is that the patience with Hurts may run out quickly this season.

The Eagles were linked to nearly every big-name QB in the offseason and rumored to take one in the NFL Draft as well, yet the front office gave Hurts a nod of confidence and even traded for an All-Pro wideout.

So, hopefully, the young QB will finally take a leap forward and silence his critics once and for all.