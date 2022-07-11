Aaron Rodgers Speaks Up On David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins' Returns

There's no doubt that when healthy, David Bakhtiari is one of the best players in the NFL. The only problem is that the Green Bay Packers star has barely been healthy over the past couple of years, and he's not getting any younger.

Thus far, Bakthriari hasn't even trained with the team during the offseason. His availability for training camp is up in the air, although HC Matt LaFleur expects him to be ready:

“We fully anticipate him being ready to go, but we did last year as well,” head coach Matt LaFleur said during OTAs. “So I think time will tell, but we feel good about the work that he’s put in and where he’s at.”