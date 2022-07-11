Aaron Rodgers Speaks Up On David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins' Returns

Aaron Rodgers
There's no doubt that when healthy, David Bakhtiari is one of the best players in the NFL. The only problem is that the Green Bay Packers star has barely been healthy over the past couple of years, and he's not getting any younger.

Thus far, Bakthriari hasn't even trained with the team during the offseason. His availability for training camp is up in the air, although HC Matt LaFleur expects him to be ready:

“We fully anticipate him being ready to go, but we did last year as well,” head coach Matt LaFleur said during OTAs. “So I think time will tell, but we feel good about the work that he’s put in and where he’s at.”

Rodgers Has Full Confidence In His Offensive Line

Aaron Rodgers
On top of that, the Packers also lost Elgton Jenkins to a season-ending injury midseason, so he's likely headed for a long stint on the sidelines this year as well. Even so, Aaron Rodgers still believes both he and Bakhtiari will bounce back and be as good as always:

“I think it looks pretty good right now,” Rodgers said. “You put 69 and Elgton back, that’s a real good offensive line. So we feel good about it. Royce looks heavier. He might not look the same coming out of the shower to his girlfriend as he did last year. I feel like his belly got a little bigger, but that might make him a better right guard. And he played a ton of football for us. We’ve got some young kids in the mix, too, but I like where the line’s at.”

Packers Won't Take Any Chances

Lambeau Field
But the Packers aren't going to leave anything to chance. OL coach Luke Butkus is trying to get all rookies to practice and develop in multiple positions because injuries will always happen in this league:

“You want to see how flexible they are by playing different positions, but they’ve got a lot on their plate,” Butkus said, per The Athletic. “We like to cross-train, play different positions, so you try to be coherent of that, know that, but at the same time, at a position where they’re at and the time of their career, they’ve got to be able to do multiple things … I’m not going to talk about injuries, but they happen in this league. When they do, we better be ready.”

The Packers' offense will look quite different next season. And even though Rodgers is a Super Bowl-winning QB and perennial MVP candidate, even he can only do so much with so many inexperienced players around him.

