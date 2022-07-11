Former UGA Law Student’s Savage Murder Remains A Mystery 20 Years Later

Upon arrival, they forced their way into Baker’s residence after authorities noticed her front door was locked with a dead-bolt. After kicking down the door, fire crews found all the kitchen burners turned on while a heavy plume of fire blazed in the bedroom. Later, Baker’s body was found on the floor after the fire was put out. Due to how the doors were locked and the intentional source of the fire, investigators ruled the victim’s death as a homicide, reported WSAV.

According to investigators, Baker had called to make sure her friend got home safely around 9:46 p.m. the previous day. Then, she told the friend she would be leaving the library in a few minutes. Though her residence was only a twelve minutes ride from the school campus, there were no eyewitnesses to the brutal murder.