There's no doubt that the Knicks overpaid for Brunson, but that was the price to pay for a guy the Mavericks desperately wanted to hold on to.

Moreover, even if the stats and advanced metrics didn't make a case for him earning top dollar, it's worth noting that the Knicks haven't had a true starting-caliber point guard in decades.

Brunson will give them a sense of stability and continuity. He's a guy who could break out as a 20+ points per game scorer to go along with 7 assists per game if things go as well as the Knicks hope.