Miley Cyrus Flexes In Bikini

Close-up of Miley Cyrus
Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
chisom

The Queen has returned!

 

On June 27, Miley Cyrus made her first appearance on Instagram in nearly a month, posting three images from a remote tropical location. The singer of "Party in the USA" displayed a seductive black bikini while hanging out on black rocks in the water against a stunning blue sky.

 

The carousel appears to be attracting a lot of attention from fans, who can't get enough pictures of her in the black two-piece as she flaunts her amazing body, garnering over a million likes and kind comments.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.

The Latest

'I Was Terrified Of The Suit': Salma Hayek Discusses 'Eternals' Costume

Lindsey Vonn Looks Fit In Bikini

Hailee Steinfeld Bares Toned Obliques In Bikini

Mandy Rose In Bikini Is On Her 'Worst Behavior'

Sofia Vergara In Swimsuit Shares Fresh-Faced Selfie

Miley Goes Swimming

Miley Cyrus singing
Shutterstock | 304693075

Miley flexed her muscles in the first picture as she stood far from the camera in the sea of boulders. The second photo from the post shows her swimming in the water after that. Miley took the final photograph while standing on the rocks with her hand on her hip. The magnificent lake below her echoed her fierce pose.

 

The "Adore You" singer appears to be now taking a vacation from making music and enjoying a pretty low-key summer in the sun. After beginning her music festival tour, the Attention Tour, earlier this year, Miley deserves the break.

Entertainment

Hailee Steinfeld Sunbathes In Bikini

By Triston Brewer

Miley Quit Being Vegan

Miley Cyrus decided to go to a plant-based diet in 2013 after losing her dog, Floyd, whom she had witnessed being slaughtered by a coyote. Being vegan made sense for the animal lover, who was deeply shocked by the incident.

She accepted the change in her diet, was excited to talk about it, and swiftly rose to fame as one of Hollywood's most well-known vegans. However, in 2020, Miley adjusted her diet, which she discussed on The Joe Rogan Experience. She continued to fervently promote the diet and lifestyle for another seven years before telling Rogan, "I've had to add fish and omegas into my life since my brain wasn't functioning properly."

Aly Raisman In Bikini Shows Off Toned Abs

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Shows Off Fishing Skills

Teasing New Music Release with Julia Cumming

After meeting Julia Cumming at the singer's performance in Los Angeles earlier this month, Cyrus teased new songs. Her fans saw that Cumming and Cyrus had comparable skunk hair bobs, with Cumming sporting a pronounced black eyeliner and Cyrus sporting subtle makeup.

Miley Will Be Performing with The Foo Fighters This September!

Miley Cyrus in low cut black dress
Shutterstock | 2914948

Miley was listed by the Foo Fighters earlier this month as one of the numerous artists that will perform in Los Angeles at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert. The event will take place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, September 27.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.