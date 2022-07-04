Miley Cyrus Flexes In Bikini

The Queen has returned!

On June 27, Miley Cyrus made her first appearance on Instagram in nearly a month, posting three images from a remote tropical location. The singer of "Party in the USA" displayed a seductive black bikini while hanging out on black rocks in the water against a stunning blue sky.

The carousel appears to be attracting a lot of attention from fans, who can't get enough pictures of her in the black two-piece as she flaunts her amazing body, garnering over a million likes and kind comments.

