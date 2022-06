The Bollywood actress is not a fan of going to the gym but realizes it is necessary in order to be strong for the many roles she takes on. She only works out if she finds it necessary and integral to the project at hand. To maintain her well-sculpted body, Chopra performs exercises that she finds suitable for her body rather than committing to an intense workout. She adds intensity training or switches exercises only if it is needed.

According to Priyanka, her workout and diet plan is about balance. That's why she sticks to performing stunts. The Quantico star made headlines for performing many of the grueling stunts shown on the show during its television run.