NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant To GSW, Andrew Wiggins To Hawks In Proposed Three-Way Deal Involving Nets

After winning the 2022 NBA championship title, it remains a big question mark if the Warriors would have any interest in bringing Durant back this summer. However, the proposed blockbuster deal would undeniably increase the Warriors' chances of defending their throne in the 2022-23 NBA season. Though he's six years older, Durant would still be an upgrade over Wiggins at the Warriors' starting small forward position.

Chemistry would no longer be an issue for Durant since in the three years that he spent in Golden State, he has proven that he can efficiently co-exist with Curry, Thompson, and Green on the court. Aside from Durant, the Warriors would also be acquiring a veteran center in Dieng and a young and promising big man that they could develop in Johnson.