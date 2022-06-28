Brooklyn Nets small forward Kevin Durant could soon become one of the hottest commodities on the trade market this summer. Durant is yet to formally request a trade from the Nets but if they end up losing Kyrie Irving in the 2022 NBA free agency, he's highly expected to immediately find his way out of Brooklyn. Once he expresses his desire to leave, the Nets would be left with no choice but to listen to offers for him on the trade market.
NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant To GSW, Andrew Wiggins To Hawks In Proposed Three-Way Deal Involving Nets
Proposed Three-Team Trade
One of the most intriguing trade destinations for Durant is his former team, the Golden State Warriors. In a recent article, Tony Pesta of Fansided's Blue Man Hoop suggested a hypothetical three-team blockbuster trade idea that would enable Durant to reunite with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green in Golden State. In the proposed three-way deal, the Warriors would get Durant, Gorgui Dieng, and Jalen Johnson, the Nets would obtain James Wiseman, John Collins, Moses Moody, and future draft picks, and the Atlanta Hawks would receive Andrew Wiggins.
Will Warriors Take KD Back?
After winning the 2022 NBA championship title, it remains a big question mark if the Warriors would have any interest in bringing Durant back this summer. However, the proposed blockbuster deal would undeniably increase the Warriors' chances of defending their throne in the 2022-23 NBA season. Though he's six years older, Durant would still be an upgrade over Wiggins at the Warriors' starting small forward position.
Chemistry would no longer be an issue for Durant since in the three years that he spent in Golden State, he has proven that he can efficiently co-exist with Curry, Thompson, and Green on the court. Aside from Durant, the Warriors would also be acquiring a veteran center in Dieng and a young and promising big man that they could develop in Johnson.
Nets Get Rebuilding Package
The hypothetical three-team deal would be a no-brainer for the Nets, especially if Durant isn't interested in staying in Brooklyn without Irving. By trading him to the Warriors, the Nets would be getting the necessary assets that they need to undergo a full-scale rebuild. Aside from obtaining future draft assets, they would also be adding three young and promising players who could be part of their long-term future.
Collins, Wiseman, and Moody could join forces with Ben Simmons and form the core of the next title-contending team that the Nets will try to build in Brooklyn.
Hawks Pair Trae Young With Andrew Wiggins
For the Hawks, joining the three-team blockbuster trade would help them address their lack of star power around the face of the franchise, Trae Young. Wiggins is yet to reach the same level as Durant, LeBron James, and Kawhi Leonard, but he's already a solid contributor on both ends of the floor. He would give the Hawks a very reliable second-scoring option next to Young, as well as a decent playmaker, an elite defender, and a legitimate floor spacer.
Playing for a team that would give him more playing time and a significant role on the offensive end of the floor could speed up Wiggins' development into a legitimate superstar in the league.