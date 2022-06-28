Nicole Scherzinger Gets 'Down And Dirty' In Bikini

Nicole Scherzinger reminded fans that she's a triple threat a.k.a. all-around entertainer via a new TikTok on her Instagram feed. The multi-talented model/actress/singer/dancer leans more into her judging job on The Masked Singer these days but gives glimpses of her other side occasionally.

Alongside her latest TikTok video which was a dance to her song, Scherzinger got down and dirty in Formentera, Spain. The small island is part of a string of tropical locations the singer has visited this summer as part of her worldwide vacation trip.

