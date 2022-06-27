Emily Ratajkowski shows off her toned waist in a black swimsuit.
Emily Ratajkowski In Bikini Catches Rays
The Latest
Emily Is Back In Black And It's Glorious!
This black bikini is giving fans all the feels!
In a recent pic shared by the Inamorata CEO and founder, Emily Ratajkowski, 29, looked stunning in a black two-piece bikini showing off her lean, toned physique. The model has been a bonafide industry sensation for years now and her celebrity status and clout as a social media influencer have gained her 29.4 million Instagram followers.
Emily Transitioned Into Her Current Modeling Career From Acting
There are many newer fans of Emily’s that don’t realize she was a thespian before she became a top model. But by the time she was only 21 years old, she became famous after appearing semi-nude in the video Blurred Lines by Robin Thicke in 2013. The sexy video has hit over 768 million views and is one of the biggest pop songs of the modern era. Capitalizing on her top model status, Emily has also ventured into business and recently launched Inamorata, her swimsuit line. With her stunning photos that regularly pop up on her social media posts, it makes sense that the model attempts to conquer this market.
Emily Maintains A Varied Workout To Stay In Peak Shape
To get Ratajkowski's body shape, you don't have to commit to heavy workouts, and the model has explained in interviews that she doesn’t like to stress over-exercising. Emily performs slower pace exercises rather than intense training, including the use of and lifting heavy weights, and this is how she is able to maintain her lean, taut figure. Many of Emily’s supermodel BFFs love going to the gym, but Emily is admittedly not one of them. Emily has stated to fans how she prefers being in nature, and since she loves being outdoors, she does a lot of hiking and some resistance training as part of her regular workout routine.
Emily’s Current Project Is Marriage!
Currently, Emily is enjoying her married life to Sebastian Bear-McClard, and the press has caught the two having tender moments while out and about, a rarity for the private couple. As her career enters a new chapter, fans are excited about her future and it will be interesting to see what Emily does next. Recently, she graced the red carpet with a stunning outfit at the premiere of Crimes Of The Future, a new horror film.