NBA Rumors: Crazy Blockbuster Trade Sends Kevin Durant & Seth Curry To Warriors For Package Centered On Draymond Green

Brooklyn Nets small forward Kevin Durant is one of the most talked-about players on the rumor mill. Durant is yet to officially make a trade request from the Nets, but if they fail to bring Kyrie Irving back in the 2022 NBA free agency, most people believe that he would strongly consider finding his way out of Brooklyn this summer.

While Irving and the Nets are still under a negotiation regarding a new contract, the 12-time NBA All-Star has already started to be linked to some title contenders that have the assets to acquire him on the trade market.