Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis is one of the NBA superstars who are frequently mentioned in various trade speculations. The Lakers may not have shown a strong indication that they are planning to move Davis this summer, but they could still explore trading AD if they are presented with the opportunity to improve their roster around LeBron James. In the past months, the Lakers continue to be linked to some big names who are rumored to be available on the trading block.
NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Sacrifice Anthony Davis To Acquire Kyrie Irving & Kevin Durant From Nets
The Latest
Potential Blockbuster Trade With Nets
One of the potential trade partners for the Lakers in the deal involving Davis is the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets are currently facing a huge dilemma as their two best players - Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving - are threatening to leave this summer. According to Sam Quinn of CBS Sports, the Lakers could take advantage of the ongoing drama in Brooklyn by offering the Nets a trade package centered on Davis to get both Durant and Irving.
In the proposed trade scenario, the Lakers would be sending Davis, Russell Westbrook, and 2027 first-round pick, and a 2029 first-round pick to the Nets in exchange for Durant and Irving.
Kyrie Irving Takes Russell Westbrook's Spot
Replacing Westbrook with Irving as their new starting point guard would be a no-brainer for the Lakers. Irving may have off-court issues but inside the court, he's still one of the best active players in the league. He would give the Lakers another prolific scorer, an incredible playmaker, and an elite three-point shooter.
What makes Irving a more intriguing acquisition for the Purple and Gold is his experience playing with James. Irving and James played together on the Cleveland Cavaliers for three years where they made three consecutive trips to the NBA Finals and won an NBA championship title in 2016.
Kevin Durant Joins Forces With LeBron James
Trading Davis would be a tough decision for the Lakers, but it would be worth it if it means acquiring a player of Durant's caliber. After years of rivalry, most NBA fans would definitely love to see Durant and James play together in one team. Durant may already be on the downside of his NBA career but like James, he's still a very reliable contributor on both ends of the floor. Durant, James, and Irving won't have a hard time building chemistry in Los Angeles since all of them have already experienced playing for a team with multiple superstars.
Why The Nets Would Make The Trade
Meanwhile, the proposed blockbuster deal would make sense for the Nets if they decide to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference even after losing both Durant and Irving. By sending them to Los Angeles, the Nets would be acquiring two veteran superstars who would help Ben Simmons carry the team in the 2022-23 NBA season. Davis would give the Nets a solid two-way superstar in their frontcourt, while in Westbrook, they would be getting a walking triple-double machine. Aside from Davis and Westbrook, the Nets would also be receiving two future first-round picks that they could use as trade chips in a separate deal to further solidify their core.