NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Sacrifice Anthony Davis To Acquire Kyrie Irving & Kevin Durant From Nets

One of the potential trade partners for the Lakers in the deal involving Davis is the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets are currently facing a huge dilemma as their two best players - Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving - are threatening to leave this summer. According to Sam Quinn of CBS Sports, the Lakers could take advantage of the ongoing drama in Brooklyn by offering the Nets a trade package centered on Davis to get both Durant and Irving.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Lakers would be sending Davis, Russell Westbrook, and 2027 first-round pick, and a 2029 first-round pick to the Nets in exchange for Durant and Irving.