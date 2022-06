The seven-foot Chet Holmgren has a lot of positive qualities. His length and agility are without a doubt his best qualities. What he can do on the floor for a 7-footer who is still only 20 years old is undoubtedly astounding. At that size, he doesn't move as well as someone like Giannis Antetokounmpo, but he undoubtedly has the talent to do so in the future. Another thing that is impressive is his ability to shoot the 3-point shot.

The majority of centers and forwards in today's game shoot 3-pointers at a rate of at least 30%. He had 105 attempts for Gonzaga this season, shooting 39%. His ability to spread the floor will make the adjustment to the NBA much easier.