Buster Olney Reveals Insane Yordan Alvarez Stat

One of the biggest media members in the baseball world, Buster Olney, took to Twitter to show off insane stats that Yordan Alvarez is producing.
Buster Olney is currently reporting for ESPN. He's arguably the top baseball media member in the world and that's been because of all the successful work that he's produced in the past few years.
He's often seen talking about the game on Twitter and also writing about it on ESPN. You can also find him in games of the week that are usually featured on ESPN.
What he said about Yordan Alvarez opened the eyes of many. Alvarez has arguably the best hitter in baseball and although that might sound like a surprise to many, these crazy stats are going to back up that claim.
Olney pointed this out on Twitter.
"From @EliasSports: Yordan Alvarez is batting .455 (30 for 66) with 22 RBIs and a 1.338 OPS over his last 18 games. He leads the majors in batting average, OPS and runs batted in during that stretch (since May 29)."
There's a legitimate chance right now that Alvarez is going to be an All-Star Game starter this season. He's produced some insane numbers throughout the year as he's currently hitting .311 and has already belted 18 home runs. If Aaron Judge wasn't having the type of season that he's having, there's a legitimate argument to be made that Yordan Alvarez is the MVP winner, or he should be.
His Advanced numbers have also been remarkable this year as he currently has an average exit velocity in the 100th percentile, a max exit velocity in the 99th percentile, a hard-hit percentage and xwOBA in the 100th percentile, an xSLG and xBA in the 100th percentile, and a barrel percentage in the 96th percentile. What might be even more impressive than all of those numbers is that he currently has a chase rate that's in the 86th percentile, which shows how elite and advanced of a hitter he truly is.
Astros Are Very Good Once Again
Because of guys like Alvarez, the Houston Astros are once again one of the top teams in all of baseball. Buster Olney recently did one of Houston's games and noted plenty of times just how talented this team is.
If they can continue playing as well as they have throughout the first few months of the season, as they're currently 41-25 and already 10 games in front of the second-place Los Angeles Angels in the American League West, the Astros are going to continue being one of the top teams in baseball come playoff time.