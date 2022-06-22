Buster Olney Reveals Insane Yordan Alvarez Stat

There's a legitimate chance right now that Alvarez is going to be an All-Star Game starter this season. He's produced some insane numbers throughout the year as he's currently hitting .311 and has already belted 18 home runs. If Aaron Judge wasn't having the type of season that he's having, there's a legitimate argument to be made that Yordan Alvarez is the MVP winner, or he should be.

His Advanced numbers have also been remarkable this year as he currently has an average exit velocity in the 100th percentile, a max exit velocity in the 99th percentile, a hard-hit percentage and xwOBA in the 100th percentile, an xSLG and xBA in the 100th percentile, and a barrel percentage in the 96th percentile. What might be even more impressive than all of those numbers is that he currently has a chase rate that's in the 86th percentile, which shows how elite and advanced of a hitter he truly is.