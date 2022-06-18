NBA Rumors: Proposed Nets-Knicks Trade Sends Kyrie Irving To New York For Four Players & No. 11 Pick

Since suffering a first-round sweep at the hands of the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, rumors have been continuously swirling around All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving and his future with the Brooklyn Nets.

Irving may have expressed his commitment to return to the Nets in the 2022-23 NBA season but with the limited games he played this year, it remains a big question mark if Brooklyn is willing to give him a max contract this summer. Irving is expected to explore other options in the 2022 NBA free agency if they fail to reach an agreement regarding a new deal.

Kyrie Irving To New York Knicks

As of now, several teams that are in dire need of a backcourt boost are closely monitoring Irving's situation with the Nets. One of the teams that may try to steal Irving from the Nets is the New York Knicks. The Knicks have long been interested in adding Irving to their roster.

Though he snubbed them in the 2019 NBA free agency, the Knicks are still expected to pursue "Uncle Drew" again this summer. After the Kemba Walker experiment turned into a massive failure, the Knicks need a new starting point guard who would help them return to the playoffs next season.

Proposed Nets-Knicks Trade

Irving's trade value may not be at its all-time high, but the Knicks would still need to come up with an intriguing offer to convince the Nets to engage in a sign-and-trade deal. In a recent article, Jake Rogers of NBA Analysis Network suggested a potential blockbuster trade idea that the Nets and the Knicks could explore this offseason.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Knicks would be sending a trade package that includes Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin, Nerlens Noel, Derrick Rose, and the No. 11 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft to the Nets in exchange for Irving.

Knicks Land A Star PG

Giving up all those assets to get Irving would be a no-brainer for the Knicks. The successful acquisition of Irving won't only address their major backcourt problem, but it would also fulfill their dream of adding a legitimate superstar to their roster.

Irving would give the Knicks an All-Star-caliber point guard who is a prolific scorer, an incredible playmaker, and an elite three-point shooter. This season, Irving averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 41.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Why The Nets Would Make The Trade

Acquiring a combination of veterans, young players, and a first-round pick isn't a bad return at all for the Nets, especially in exchange for a player who could simply leave as a free agent. Getting all those assets would give the Nets the option to remain a competitive team in the Eastern Conference or undergo another rebuilding process.

If Kevin Durant chooses to stay even without Irving, the Nets could use Quickley, Toppin, and the No. 11 pick as trade chips in a separate deal to acquire quality players who would help him and Ben Simmons carry the team next season.

