NBA Rumors: Proposed Nets-Knicks Trade Sends Kyrie Irving To New York For Four Players & No. 11 Pick

Since suffering a first-round sweep at the hands of the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, rumors have been continuously swirling around All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving and his future with the Brooklyn Nets.

Irving may have expressed his commitment to return to the Nets in the 2022-23 NBA season but with the limited games he played this year, it remains a big question mark if Brooklyn is willing to give him a max contract this summer. Irving is expected to explore other options in the 2022 NBA free agency if they fail to reach an agreement regarding a new deal.