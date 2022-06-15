MMA News: Mike Tyson Shares His Advice To Conor McGregor Regarding UFC Return

It has been almost one year since former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor last fought in the Octagon. At UFC 264, "The Notorious" didn't only suffer a massive defeat at the hands of Dustin Poirier, but he also sustained a leg injury that put him on the sideline for a long period of time. Since then, most mixed martial arts fans have been patiently waiting for his return to the Octagon.

Though he's yet to make a full recovery, McGregor has already started calling out several big names whom he wants to become his next opponent.