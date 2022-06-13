Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In Figure-Hugging Schiaparelli Dress

Vanessa Hudgens wore the sexiest dress to the 2022 Tony Awards at Radio Music Hall in New York City. Hudgens was one of many celebrities chosen to be presenters at the annual awards ceremony honoring and recognizing Broadway achievements. Hudgens arrived in a Schiaparelli couture gown, which was created by Daniel Roseberry, a strapless Spring 2022 gown for the "Gimme Shelter" star.

Vanessa shared shots of her with her 45 million followers as she captioned;

✨TIME FOR THE TONY’s✨

Check out the dress below!