Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In Figure-Hugging Schiaparelli Dress

Closeup Of Vanessa Hudgens
Shutterstock | 1296406

Entertainment
chisom

Vanessa Hudgens wore the sexiest dress to the 2022 Tony Awards at Radio Music Hall in New York City. Hudgens was one of many celebrities chosen to be presenters at the annual awards ceremony honoring and recognizing Broadway achievements. Hudgens arrived in a Schiaparelli couture gown, which was created by Daniel Roseberry, a strapless Spring 2022 gown for the "Gimme Shelter" star.

Vanessa shared shots of her with her 45 million followers as she captioned;

✨TIME FOR THE TONY’s✨

Check out the dress below!

The Latest

Donald Trump Seemed 'Detached From Reality' After 2020 Election, William Barr Says

'We Have To Empower Ourselves': Billy Porter Wants The LGBTQ+ Community To Move Past 'Tolerance'

D'Arcy Carden Reveals Her Favorite '90s Movies

'RHOA' Alum Kim Zolciak Shares Family Update

Queen Latifah Discusses Shocking Obesity Diagnosis On 'Red Table Talk'

Sexiest Summer Dress

Vanessa Hudgens in feathery dress
Shutterstock | 564025

Vanessa looked stunning in a Schiaparelli couture floor-length gown with body-hugging ruching in a silky fabric from the top down and a velvet upper bodice. She wore hammered-gold jewelry, including drop earrings shaped like orbiting planets, a chunky bracelet, and two cocktail rings on each hand. Vanessa's dark hair braided into a fishtail braid on top of her head, and rosy cheeks and a nude lip accented her smoky eye makeup.

Vanessa's choice to wear sheer black tights with towering open-toe platform heels was perhaps more polarising than her dress.

Celebrities

Anna Kendrick and Twitter: A Match Made In Comedy Heaven

How the "Twilight" actress rose to 7 million followers with her funny tweets

By Fatima Araos

Host With The Most

The High School Musical alum proved to be the host with the most as she stormed the event in a bright blue Vera Wang strapless gown with a flowing train. Vanessa's off-shoulder dress flowed to perfection in silk chiffon. It had a sheer corset detail and an upstaging cowl neckline and hem.

Vanessa finished her look with ankle-strappy stilettos, multiple rings, a bangle, and hoop earrings. Her hair styled back into a top bun, and her sun-kissed skin was part matte and dewy. The High School Musical star's eyes were also glammed up with winged eyeliner and metallic blue eyeshadow.

Salma Hayek Signs Deal to Star in Multiple MCU Films

How Miley Cyrus Built Her $160 Million Fortune

Forever Classic

Vanessa and Zac Efron at an event
Shutterstock | 921176

It's been nearly 15 years since the sequel of High School Musical was released in theaters, and fans still can't stop singing some of the film's best hits, which the 33-year-old is reminded of daily. Hudgens, who played the endearing Gabriella Montez, told ET that a time in her life feels like a lifetime ago, but a new generation is keeping that time vividly alive.

"The fact is kids are still watching it," Hudgens tells ET. "Kids are still being introduced to it. I just saw 'Gotta Go My Own Way' is trending on TikTok." As she finished that sentence, Hudgens looked into the camera and said, "It never dies, thanks to you guys!"

Staying Hydrated

Vanessa is encouraging us to stay hydrated by launching a new summer campaign for her beverage brand, Caliwater. The actress and actor Oliver Trevena co-founded the brand.

Read Next

Must Read

Jennifer Lopez Maintains Her Fit Physique With This Diet

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

'A Private, Personal, And Embarrassing Thing': Lisa Hochstein Opens Up About Her Husband's Affair On 'RHOM'

Miley Cyrus' New Skunk Hair Is Everything

Four Times Alexandra Daddario Dropped Our Jaws On The Red Carpet This Year

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.