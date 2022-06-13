'We Have To Empower Ourselves': Billy Porter Wants The LGBTQ+ Community To Move Past 'Tolerance'

Billy Porter was featured on a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, where he made some very poignant statements about equality to the show's host, Drew Barrymore.

"We have to empower ourselves," Porter explained, via a clip shared on YouTube.

During their conversation, Porter said that while for years, the LGBTQ+ community has been on the hunt for tolerance and acceptance, he has a much better idea of how they should move forward.