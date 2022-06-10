Golden State Warriors At Boston Celtics [June 10] - Picks And Predictions For 2022 NBA Finals

Game 3 was a wake-up call for the Golden State Warriors. They trailed from the start and were out of sync offensively and made avoidable mistakes on the defensive end of the floor.

The Boston Celtics didn't reach the NBA Finals by coincidence and have taken the Dubs by storm in two of the first three games of the series. Now, they'll look to put Steve Kerr's team against the ropes by taking a 3-1 series lead.

Ironically, the only team that's come back from that deficit is the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers, who beat Steph Curry and the Warriors.

Dubs Can't Afford Another Loss

Stephen Curry
Wikimedia | Noah Salzman

Stephen Curry is playing one of the best playoff series of his career. He clearly wants that Finals MVP trophy, the only thing missing on his impressive résumé.

But Draymond Green and Jordan Poole have left a lot to be desired. Klay Thompson broke out of his slump in Game 3 with 25 points but the rest of the supporting cast will also need to step up.

Will The Celtics Strike Again?

Marcus Smart
Wikimedia | Savage kid96

Even with Jayson Tatum's shot not falling, the Celtics found ways to hurt the Warriors' shaky interior defense. Al Horford's aggressiveness was huge for them, while Robert Williams III's rim protection is giving them a huge edge.

They're in control of their fate and have already taken homecourt advantage away from their rivals. So, if Tatum starts dominating again, there's not much anybody can do to stop them.

Key Injuries, Stats, And Trends

Robert Williams III
Wikimedia | Denniscabrams

In terms of injuries, Robert Williams III is questionable for the Boston Celtics, while Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala are questionable for the Golden State Warriors.

When it comes to trends, it's worth noting that the Warriors are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games following a straight-up loss, 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games vs. a team with a winning straight-up record, and 5-2 ATS in their last 7 when their opponent scores 100 points or more in their previous game.

Picks For Warriors At Celtics

Stephen Curry
Giphy | NBA

The Warriors are against the ropes and they usually deliver when they're in that position. They dominated the Celtics in Game 1 except in the fourth quarter and made a statement in Game 2. They've proven that they can beat them when they're not stagnant offensively.

The Celtics are no pushovers and there's a good reason why they're leading this series, so it's not like this is going to be a cakewalk. But then again, we expect the Warriors to even up the series and head back to Chase Center with a win in Game 4.

