Golden State Warriors At Boston Celtics [June 10] - Picks And Predictions For 2022 NBA Finals

Game 3 was a wake-up call for the Golden State Warriors. They trailed from the start and were out of sync offensively and made avoidable mistakes on the defensive end of the floor.

The Boston Celtics didn't reach the NBA Finals by coincidence and have taken the Dubs by storm in two of the first three games of the series. Now, they'll look to put Steve Kerr's team against the ropes by taking a 3-1 series lead.

Ironically, the only team that's come back from that deficit is the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers, who beat Steph Curry and the Warriors.