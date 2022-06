The "World's Most Beautiful Girl" Thylane Blondeau was a vision in red latex in a pair of professional shots added to her Instagram page earlier this year.

The French model, who boasts a cool 5.5 million followers on the platform, gave off femme fatale vibes in a high-slit dress, posing in bed and in front of the mirror for a double update packed with attitude and edgy glam.

See the pics below and scroll for more photos!