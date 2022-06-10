After finishing the regular season as the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks have expressed strong confidence that they could defend their throne in the 2021-22 NBA season. Unfortunately, things have started to fall apart after Khris Middleton suffered an injury in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Though they managed to advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals, they greatly felt Middleton's absence in their matchup against Boston Celtics, who defeated them in thrilling seven games.
NBA Rumors: Bucks Could Trade Grayson Allen & Pat Connaughton For Kings' Harrison Barnes
The Latest
NBA Rumors: Hornets Could Acquire Anthony Davis For Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington, James Bouknight & Two 1st-Rounders
Finding Another Reliable Wingman
Seeing how Middleton's absence affected their failed title defense, the Bucks may consider finding another reliable wingman in the 2022 NBA offseason. One of the players that the Bucks could target on the trade market is veteran small forward Harrison Barnes of the Sacramento Kings. In a recent article, James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical trade idea that would enable the Bucks to acquire Barnes from the Kings this summer. In the proposed trade scenario, the Bucks would be sending a trade package that includes Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton to the Kings in exchange for Barnes.
Why The Kings Would Make The Trade
The proposed trade would make sense for the Kings if they want to improve their roster depth this summer. By sending Barnes to Milwaukee, the Kings would be getting two younger wingmen who complement De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.
"This 2-for-1 improves the squad’s depth but hurts the top end of their rotation," Piercey wrote. "Barnes is the best player involved in this transaction. Still, the Kings could decide that two is better than one. Both Connaughton and Allen are high-effort floor-spacers. They’d both be complementary pieces to an offense focused around De’Aaron Fox and Sabonis."
Bucks Add Starting SF With Championship Experience
Barnes would be an incredible acquisition for the Bucks, giving them a veteran wingman who could step up when Middleton needs to rest or suffers an injury. His potential arrival in Milwaukee is expected to boost their performance on both ends of the floor. In Barnes, the Bucks would be acquiring another reliable scorer, rebounder, defender, and floor spacer.
This season, the 30-year-old small forward averaged 16.4 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from beyond the arc. Barnes won't have a hard time making himself fit with the Bucks. In the years he spent with the Golden State Warriors, Barnes has learned how to excel on a team with multiple stars.
Trade To Bucks Makes Sense For Harrison Barnes
Barnes may not have shown any sign that he's no longer happy with the Kings, but he would definitely love the idea of being traded to a legitimate title contender like the Bucks. Though the Kings are expected to be aggressive in ending their playoff drought in the 2022-23 NBA season, they are currently not considered a contender in the Western Conference. Leaving the Kings to team up with Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Jrue Holiday in Milwaukee would give Barnes a realistic chance of winning his second NBA championship title next year.