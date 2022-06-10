NBA Rumors: Bucks Could Trade Grayson Allen & Pat Connaughton For Kings' Harrison Barnes

The proposed trade would make sense for the Kings if they want to improve their roster depth this summer. By sending Barnes to Milwaukee, the Kings would be getting two younger wingmen who complement De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

"This 2-for-1 improves the squad’s depth but hurts the top end of their rotation," Piercey wrote. "Barnes is the best player involved in this transaction. Still, the Kings could decide that two is better than one. Both Connaughton and Allen are high-effort floor-spacers. They’d both be complementary pieces to an offense focused around De’Aaron Fox and Sabonis."