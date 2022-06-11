Jimmy Kimmel Asks Joe Biden To Issue Executive Order On Gun Control

Kimmel wasted no time asking the president what was being done about gun reform and why couldn't he simply "issue an executive order" to implement adequate and improved gun control measures. "Can't you issue an executive order? Trump passed those out like Halloween candy," Kimmel remarked.

The 79-year-old president explained that he had done everything "within the power of the presidency" to put certain policies on gun control in place, but he refuses to exploit the constitution the way his predecessor Donald Trump did.

"What I don't want to do, and I'm not being facetious … I don't want to emulate Trump's abuse of the Constitution and Constitutional authority," Biden said. "I mean that sincerely because I often get asked, 'Look, the Republicans don't play it square. Why do you play it square?' Well, guess what? If we do the same thing, then our democracy will literally be in jeopardy. Not a joke."