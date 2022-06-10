Yankees Add Key Pieces Back From IL, Still Have Others Waiting For Their Return

New York Yankees
Shutterstock | 164344058

Sports
Jon Conahan

The New York Yankees have had a few tough injuries to start the season. People forget that just because of how well the Yankees have managed to play throughout the first few months.

Currently sitting at 40-16 and the best record in all of baseball, the Yankees have been able to get the job done despite dealing with some of those injuries. They are already said 6.5 games in front of the second-place Tampa Bay Rays and are looking to add onto that.

In the past, the Yankees have had a decent amount of injuries, but unlike this year, they could not overcome them.

Who Came Back For The Yankees?

New York Yankees
Shutterstock | 491173

The Yankees recently got Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson back from the injured list. Considering that those are two of the best hitters in the Yankees lineup, they were certainly big additions to their squad.

New York is still dealing with injuries to multiple guys that are key pieces in their roster. Aroldis Chapman, Domingo German, Jonathan Loaisiga, and Zack Britton are all on the injury list. It is also worth noting that Chad Green had surgery to reconstruct the UCL in his right elbow and will likely be out for the next few months and even possibly the remainder of the year.

Donaldson and Stanton were able to come back recently and made a huge stand. Giancarlo Stanton is currently heading .270 this season and has already belted 12 home runs. Josh Donaldson could be playing better than he has, but everybody knows that once he gets going, he will be one of the top hitters in this Yankees lineup.

Despite dealing with multiple injuries to their rotations, the Yankees have still managed to be one of the best teams on the mound all year.

Is Health The Key To Success For New York?

New York Yankees
Shutterstock | 283312

Although the New York Yankees have found plenty of success this year despite all the injuries they have had to deal with, they must realize that if they do not stay healthy and get healthy for the postseason, they are not going to be the team that they want to be.

This has been a trend for the past few years for the Yankees, and although it does look different this time, they still need to make sure that their key guys are good to go.

