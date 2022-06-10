Yankees Add Key Pieces Back From IL, Still Have Others Waiting For Their Return

The Yankees recently got Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson back from the injured list. Considering that those are two of the best hitters in the Yankees lineup, they were certainly big additions to their squad.

New York is still dealing with injuries to multiple guys that are key pieces in their roster. Aroldis Chapman, Domingo German, Jonathan Loaisiga, and Zack Britton are all on the injury list. It is also worth noting that Chad Green had surgery to reconstruct the UCL in his right elbow and will likely be out for the next few months and even possibly the remainder of the year.

Donaldson and Stanton were able to come back recently and made a huge stand. Giancarlo Stanton is currently heading .270 this season and has already belted 12 home runs. Josh Donaldson could be playing better than he has, but everybody knows that once he gets going, he will be one of the top hitters in this Yankees lineup.

Despite dealing with multiple injuries to their rotations, the Yankees have still managed to be one of the best teams on the mound all year.