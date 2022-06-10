Yankees Add Key Pieces Back From IL, Still Have Others Waiting For Their Return

The New York Yankees have had a few tough injuries to start the season. People forget that just because of how well the Yankees have managed to play throughout the first few months.
Currently sitting at 40-16 and the best record in all of baseball, the Yankees have been able to get the job done despite dealing with some of those injuries. They are already said 6.5 games in front of the second-place Tampa Bay Rays and are looking to add onto that.
In the past, the Yankees have had a decent amount of injuries, but unlike this year, they could not overcome them.