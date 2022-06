Queen Latifah is on a quest to eradicate the stigma and shame associated with obesity. The multi-talented actress, known for using her platform to speak out against unhealthy body image in Hollywood, recently took a seat with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris on Red Table Talk.

During the show, she discussed her personal experience with criticism on the set of the popular 1990s sitcom Living Single.

