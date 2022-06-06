Alexandra Daddario Offers Rear View In Bikini

Alexandra Daddario rocks cream top, red lipstick, and sparkling earrings on the red carpet.
Shutterstock | 842245

Entertainment
Alexandra Lozovschi

Alexandra Daddario put on a cheeky display as she posed poolside for her 22.5 million followers on Instagram back in November which has now reached 1.6 million likes, and while the offering served up plenty of swimsuit goodness, it also came packed with another treat in the form of her Insta-famous dog, Eunice.

A more recent upload saw the Baywatch star delivering bikini chic in matching bathing suits with her sister, Catharine Daddario as the pair were featured in a promo campaign for the American Eagle Outfitters-owned retailer Aerie.

Check out her captivating pool shot below and keep scrolling for the Aerie photoshoot! Also, don't forget to check out the 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become beach-ready too!

The Latest

The 'Bayou Stranger': The Life Of Serial Killer Ronald Dominique

Inside Iggy Azalea's $5.8M Hidden Hills Home

Serena Williams Shares Her At-Home Workout Routine

Drew Sidora Reveals Old-Time Romance With 'A Certain King Of The NBA' On 'RHOA'

Russian Islamic Cult Kept Children Underground For A Decade

Poolside Chic

In the photo that racked up over 1.6 million likes from fans, Alexandra showed off her lean figure and toned legs in a one-piece swimsuit with an open back. Photographed standing on the pool coping, the brunette beauty highlighted the high cut of her swimwear with a strategically placed hand right above the hip. Thin straps crisscrossed just above her shoulder blades, disappearing beneath her unruly locks, which she wore down for the shot. She was barefoot and got up on her tiptoes, teasing her makeup-free look in the mid-profile angle.

More photos below!

Celebrities

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Hint: It's Not An Overall!

By chisom

Eunice Steals The Show

Snapped in the backyard of her Hancock Park, L.A. home, which she owns together with her fiancé, movie producer Andrew Form, 53, the 36-year-old was joined by her rescue dog, Eunice. The adorable pup first came into her life in January 2021, one month after Alexandra lost her previous rescue, Levon, to leptospirosis, and has been regularly popping up on mom's feed ever since.

The duo is practically inseparable, with Eunice following The White Lotus star around even for professional photoshoots like the one below. Swipe to the next slide for her good girl pose!

More photos below!

Christina Aguilera Acting Roles You Forgot About

Anna Kendrick and Twitter: A Match Made In Comedy Heaven

Match Made In Heaven

Regularly posting sweet tributes to Eunice on her page, the Percy Jackson alum recently melted hearts with a super cute photo of herself cradling the pup in her arms just before heading out to the AMFI Awards. "If only they let dogs come to award shows as a +1," she wrote in the caption, with one fan encouraging her in the comments: "Do it!! What in the heck would they say?? No?!? Hahaha."

As for her gripping poolside snap, the actress chose to honor the other love in her life in the caption. "Taken by the man who can make even the kitchen pantry fun," she said of the picture, and we can only assume she was talking about The Texas Chainsaw Massacre producer.

Check out her Aerie shoot below!

Double Trouble

Speaking of loving moments, Alexandra was in full-on big sister mode as she took her youngest sibling, 29, out on the lake for a little paddle boarding lesson. Twinning in matching green swimsuits by Aerie, the sisters enjoyed a fun day out in the sun, with the San Andreas star quipping on Instagram: "Things we learned today: paddle boarding is harder than it looks. At least we got to be twins for a day in matching @aerie suits 🌊."

The eldest of three siblings, Alexandra also has a 34-year-old brother named Matthew, who's an actor just like his sisters. Looks like talent runs in the family for this dashing trio!

Read Next

Must Read

Salma Hayek Signs Deal to Star in Multiple MCU Films

Salma Hayek Stuns In White Dress, Channels Sunday Vibes

Christina Aguilera Acting Roles You Forgot About

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire Shai Gilgeous-Alexander In Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Involving Thunder & Mavs

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Kyrie Irving & Joe Harris In Proposed Three-Way Blockbuster Involving Nets & Hornets

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.