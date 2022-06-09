Yang Xinhai: The Disturbing History Of China's 'Monster Killer'

Within the next few weeks, law enforcement learned of additional murders in the surrounding areas. Despite the numerous homicides, police were still unable to directly tie Xinhai to the crimes. On top of planning out his crimes at least a few hours ahead of time, he allegedly wore different sizes and brands of shoes to throw off the investigation. Then, after the murders, he would throw them away.

Police also had a tough time cracking the case because Xinhai would choose families at random and use different objects to kill them each time, which included hammers, axes, and shovels. This greatly differed from well-known serial killers who tended to use a specific method each time they killed one of their victims. As a result, officials believed that multiple people could've been responsible for the brutality.

Additionally, Chinese media had been prohibited from reporting on the murders, which not only created an unsafe environment for everyone in the areas targeted by Xinhai, but also likely prevented clues from trickling in throughout his three-year killing spree.