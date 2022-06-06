Mandy Rose shared steamy beach snaps with her Instagram fans. She always looked super stunning in every bikini snap she uploaded on Instagram. The American pro wrestler was feeling excited in her 'happy place' and shared the enchanting view on social media. Check out her stunning look for some summer inspiration.
Mandy Rose In Bikini Revels In Her 'Happy Place'
'Happy Place'
The 31-year-old wrestler introduced her fans to her happy place in a recent upload. Rocking a blue two-piece bikini with a sun protection hat and black glasses, she gave a sexy pose on a bridge with a view of the beach. The sunkissed frame captured her ripped abs and amazing physique as she enjoyed the sunny beach view. T
The background view of the blue sea and friendly sky blended perfectly with her blue bikini. The other slides showed her rocking different poses displaying her firm glutes and arms. She captioned the post, "My happy place 🏖️😎" and it got a lot of fire emojis from fans who could not get enough of her enticing figure.
Stunning In Red
In another Instagram post, Mandy looked stunning in a mirror selfie. She slew in a red armless two-piece bikini. The bikini top hugged her bosom firmly, giving a slight view of her cleavage, while the bikini thong-like bottom enlightened her perfect waistline. She looked stunning with her black hair brought to fall on the left side of her shoulder, making her neckline visible. She was taking a break from heavy lifting for a while but still looked ravishing and perfect with no filter. Fans got excited over her toned physique and took to commenting on it. "Oh wow… How brave! No filter? Wow. You're an inspiration to young girls everywhere... FOH."
Mandy's Beauty Sleep Routine
The WWE superstar does not neglect her nighttime routine. When it was time to take off all the make-up, she has various products with specific jobs. The makeup wipes she loved the most are makeup wipes since they are great for her skin. She has a separate product for the eyes which is the liquid of Garnier SkinActive. She also used some products from her new beauty and skincare line called Amarose which came in four products. Mandy always made use of the Beauty Boost Cleanser first, then the Rose Toner as a refresher, then the lifting serum to reduce redness.
How Mandy Travels
When traveling anywhere, the pro wrestler made sure she carried a Waterpik along. She used it in place of cord flossing and it has saved her from a lot of cavities. To use it, she added water to the back, went through the top and bottom tooth then spat it out. This contributed to her captivating smile when she showcased her white teeth.