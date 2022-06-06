Mandy Rose In Bikini Revels In Her 'Happy Place'

The 31-year-old wrestler introduced her fans to her happy place in a recent upload. Rocking a blue two-piece bikini with a sun protection hat and black glasses, she gave a sexy pose on a bridge with a view of the beach. The sunkissed frame captured her ripped abs and amazing physique as she enjoyed the sunny beach view. T

The background view of the blue sea and friendly sky blended perfectly with her blue bikini. The other slides showed her rocking different poses displaying her firm glutes and arms. She captioned the post, "My happy place 🏖️😎" and it got a lot of fire emojis from fans who could not get enough of her enticing figure.