Anna Kendrick And Brittany Snow's Epic Friendship

Anna and Brittany spent time on screen through Pitch Perfect and its two sequels. It is easy to understand how and why the two have seen each other grow with so much time spent together.

Brittany said in a 2021 interview with Us Weekly:

"We've seen each other grow so much over such a long period of time, but also because so many different things happened to us: We got married, we got divorced, we've been through struggles, we've had highs and lows and we've really changed and grown into women. I think when you go through that sort of thing with people, it bonds you in a way. We don't really take that lightly, and we call each other on our crap, and we're like a family. So it's really rare to find people who become so special to you and hold onto that."