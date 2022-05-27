Cowboys Legend Charles Haley Spreads Mental Health Awareness

Everyone struggles with mental health issues of some sort. According to John Hopkins Medicine, one in four adults in the United States suffers from a diagnosable mental illness, and nearly 10% of US adults will struggle with a depressive illness each year.
There are no exceptions to mental health and who have their battles. Many athletes have come forward in recent years to speak about their mental health. Recently, San Francisco 49ers legend Steve Young spoke about his issues. And now, another NFL legend has come forward. Dallas Cowboys legend Charles Haley recently spoke about his mental health.