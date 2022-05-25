Democrats Are Looking To Replace Joe Biden In 2024, Report Says

Few Washington insiders believed in Joe Biden when he announced his 2020 presidential campaign, but against all odds he managed to win the Democratic Party's presidential primaries.

Biden then beat Donald Trump in the general election, and assumed his new role with a solid favorability rating.

More than two years later, Biden's approval rating is plummeting. Crises, on both the domestic and the foreign front, are looking worse by the day, and liberals are growing increasingly concerned about the 2024 election.

According to a new report, some are already searching for an alternative to Biden.