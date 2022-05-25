NBA Rumors: Pascal Siakam To Pacers, Malcolm Brogdon To Knicks In Suggested Three-Team Deal Involving Raptors

The proposed blockbuster deal would make sense for the Pacers if they are already planning to become a competitive team in the Eastern Conference next season. Siakam may not be able to turn them into an instant title contender, but Piercey believes that adding him to the core of Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, and TJ Warren would easily get them back into the "Eastern Conference playoff picture."

Siakam would boost the Pacers' performance on both ends of the floor, giving them a very reliable scorer, rebounder, on-court facilitator, defender, and floor spacer. This season, he averaged 22.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from beyond the arc.