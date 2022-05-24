Jada Pinkett Smith Speaks On Seeking 'Protection' In Relationships

After her husband, Will Smith's Oscar controversy, the actress had an impressive achievement. Jada announced that her Facebook Watch show Red Table was been nominated for four Daytime Emmy Awards. The mother-of-two shared the exciting news with her 11.9 million Instagram followers.

Captioning the post, she wrote: "We are so deeply grateful to the entire RTT family for all your hard work and to our RTT community for your undying support." "We love what we do, so a big thank you to all the members of NATAS for this acknowledgment. We deeply appreciate it."

Next, she shared a photo of her Red Table Talk team, which displayed the fantastic news, and a picture of Red Table Talk: The Estafans, revealing that their show was also nominated for three Daytime Emmys. Both shows were nominated in the "Outstanding informative talk show" category.