Jada Pinkett Smith has opened up about what she has found to be a common thread in her relationships. The actress said that a lack of protection is the most significant wound that comes out of her relationships. "My thing was, not having protection," she said of her relationships.
Jada Pinkett Smith Speaks On Seeking 'Protection' In Relationships
The Latest
Lacking Protection
In an exclusive clip of Red Table Talk, Jada, and her co-hosts, daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne "Gammy" Banfield-Norris discussed mother-daughter dynamics with Mother Hunger author Kelly McDaniel. The Matrix actress revealed that the "biggest wound" that comes out of her personal relationships is the feeling of a lack of protection. "My thing was, just, not having protection. That's my biggest wound that comes out in all my relationships," Jada said.
Celebrities
5 Times Anna Kendrick Displayed Her Impressive Rapping Skills
Anna Kendrick has demonstrated her talents several times throughout her career.
Losing Her Safety
Adrienne recalls being in a similar situation when her mother, Jada's grandmother, died. The grandmother, who was a figure of safety and security for her, died when Jada was in middle school. Adrienne also noted that her battle with addiction heightened after her death.
"But, when Mommy died, that's when my addiction really took off," she said. Jada also stated that after her grandmother died, she no longer felt safe, so she had to go into the world and search for it. The moment was a critical one for the family and impacted Jada's sense of security going forward.
An Impressive Milestone
After her husband, Will Smith's Oscar controversy, the actress had an impressive achievement. Jada announced that her Facebook Watch show Red Table was been nominated for four Daytime Emmy Awards. The mother-of-two shared the exciting news with her 11.9 million Instagram followers.
Captioning the post, she wrote: "We are so deeply grateful to the entire RTT family for all your hard work and to our RTT community for your undying support." "We love what we do, so a big thank you to all the members of NATAS for this acknowledgment. We deeply appreciate it."
Next, she shared a photo of her Red Table Talk team, which displayed the fantastic news, and a picture of Red Table Talk: The Estafans, revealing that their show was also nominated for three Daytime Emmys. Both shows were nominated in the "Outstanding informative talk show" category.
Much-Needed Relief
The news brought some much-needed relief to the Pinkett-Smith household after Will had a major project canceled after slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. The Men in Black actor had a number of his projects paused following the incident. In addition, his comedy series 'This Joka' was also canceled. The show was featured on the streaming platform Roku and produced by Will and Jada's Westbrook Studios. Following the Oscars incident, Will has been banned from any Academy events for the next decade. The father-of-three, who won the Best Actor accolade for King Richard, responded: "I accept and respect the Academy's decision."