Trevor Noah Pays Tribute To His Grandma On The Daily Show

Trevor Noah puts smiles on the faces of millions of people worldwide through his show, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.

The last episode of The Daily Show was a tribute to the host's grandmother, Frances 'Gogo' Noah, who died on May 12. It featured a compilation of clips where Trevor wished Frances a happy birthday and discussed her sense of humor and growing up in South Africa with her.

The tributary episode also included clips from Frances's appearances on The Daily Show and interviews Trevor had on other programs where he discussed her influence on him.

One of the clips was from 2018, when the comedian and television personality flew to his native South Africa with his team and visited his grandma in her home.

