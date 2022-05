According to the memo, there has been a major uptick in violent threats on social media and some are currently under investigation.

Many of these threats have been directed at SCOTUS justices and the building itself, the document said, pointing to one particularly alarming example.

The example concerned a social media administrator encouraging other users to engage in "unrelenting violence" in order to prevent the court from overturning Roe V. Wade.

The memo was leaked after protests outside justices' homes, which Republicans have condemned and described as unacceptable.