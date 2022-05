French model Thylane Blondeau never looked better strutting her stuff at the first-ever Etam ‘Cruise Fashion Show’ at the Murtoli estate in Corsica, France last week - May 12.

For their debut, the fashion house pulled off an exceptional runway show on the ocean at an exotic cove in the well-preserved destination located in the southern tip of the island.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become beach-ready too.