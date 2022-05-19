The American actress rose to international fame for playing Rachel Green on the famous hit sitcom Friends from 1994 to 2004 and in movies like Cake, Horrible Bosses, and The Break-Up. Her role in the sitcom has earned her numerous awards, including Screen Actors Guild Awards, Golden Globe, and Primetime Emmy. Jennifer's highest-rated films are The Iron Giant and Dumplin.

Jennifer Aniston has been a huge star in Hollywood for nearly 30 years, ever since the hit sitcom Friends established her as a viable comedic actress and the golden doors of Hollywood opened up to her. Today, she remains just as popular as ever and has proven that she was more than just Rachel. Since the show ended, Aniston has branched out into several roles that have kept her name on everyone’s lips.